Santa Claus at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving parade. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago, AP reports.
The state of play: Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that's filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.
- Santa also won't be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands.
The big picture: The Macy's decision differs from big mall owners, which will still go ahead with in-person Santa visits by banning kids from sitting on his lap and making sure they stay six feet away from him.