1 hour ago - Economy & Business

MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 billion since divorce from Jeff Bezos

Novelist MacKenzie Scott (R) with her former husband, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, at a 2018 awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Novelist MacKenzie Scott revealed in a Medium blog post Tuesday that she's given $1.7 billion to charity over the past year since her divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Details: Donations have mainly gone to social justice and public health organizations, along with groups fighting climate change. "Like many, I watched the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror," Scott writes.

  • Among the recipients are the Obama Foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the historically black college Tuskegee University.
  • "My own reflection after recent events revealed a dividend of privilege I'd been overlooking: the attention I can call to organizations and leaders driving change," Scott added, pledging to highlight more donations as her "giving continues in the months and years to come."

Why it matters: Scott places 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, with an estimated net worth of over $59 billion.

  • Scott notes she agreed last year to "give the majority of my wealth back to the society that helped generate it," after signing up to Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates' Giving Pledge campaign.
  • Billionaires who’ve taken the pledge "are liable to charges that they are using philanthropy to influence society without doing anything to address the underlying causes of inequality — or paying their fair share of taxes," noted David McCabe, writing for Axios when she signed up for the initiative last year.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 16,682,030 — Total deaths: 659,374 — Total recoveries — 9,711,187Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 4,351,997 — Total deaths: 149,246 — Total recoveries: 1,355,363 — Total tested: 52,985,577Map.
  3. Politics: "This is not going to be the bill": Senate Republicans criticize their own stimulus proposal.
  4. Public health: The collision of hurricane season and the coronavirus has arrived — Fauci pushes back on critical Trump retweets.
  5. Business: Fed extends economic support programs through December Moderna's stock rises as it corrals more federal dollars.
  6. World: How long people thought the outbreak’s impact on their country would last.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's notes reveal his thinking on Harris: "Do not hold grudges"

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

An AP photographer snapped a picture of former Vice President Joe Biden at a news conference clutching a collection of notes with references to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Tuesday.

What it matters: The photo captures five talking points on Biden's potential running mate: "Do not hold grudges. Campaigned with me & Jill. Talented. Great help to campaign. Great respect for her."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
7 hours ago - Podcasts

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on saving live music venues

Live music venues were among the first businesses to close during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be among the last to reopen. In the meantime, many are facing financial ruin.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who alongside Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex) is sponsoring a bailout bill aimed at independent operators.