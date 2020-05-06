57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Lyft posts mixed Q1 results amid coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Lyft's stock price shot up by 15% in after-hours trading after the company beat Q1 revenue estimates yet also posted a loss per share more than double what analysts expected.

Why it matters: With the coronavirus keeping most Americans home, Lyft is in crisis mode, cutting 17% of its workforce just last week. The report indicates the company was making solid progress getting more revenue out of its riders before the pandemic hit.

Lyft's ride volume in April was down 75% year-over-year, and even with a small rebound recently, is still down 70%, Lyft CEO Logan Green told analyst during the earnings call.

  • The company is also planning to cut its capital expenditures for 2020 from a planned $400 million to $150 million.

"We have no interested in launching a consumer food delivery service, so we will not be doing that," Lyft president John Zimmer told analysts, though the company has experimenting with delivery of "essential" items like groceries and medical supplies.

By the numbers:

  • Loss per share: $1.31, compared to $0.64 expected.
  • Revenue: $955.7 million, compared to $897.86 million expected.
  • Active riders: 21.21 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Revenue per active rider: $45.06, up 19% year-over-year.

Editor's note: The story has been updated with additional details.

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

No, insurance doesn't cover that

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Irate business owners are finding out the hard way that their insurance policies don't cover coronavirus — and they're suing.

Why it matters: No matter how big a premium a company might pay for business interruption insurance, most policies only cover physical damage to a property, not the loss of use of a hotel, restaurant or other building from a stubborn new virus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,724,688 — Total deaths: 260,938 — Total recoveries — 1,226,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,216,739 — Total deaths: 72,233 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  4. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  5. Business: Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit consumers — Automakers to resume production.
  6. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

