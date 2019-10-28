LVMH eyes possible Tiffany & Co. takeover

LVMH confirmed Monday that it has approached Tiffany & Co. about a possible takeover.

Why it matters: This is as much about trade war opportunism as it is about diamond bracelets in little blue boxes. Tiffany has been hit hard by a decrease in Chinese tourism to the U.S., and has been trying to play catch-up by opening more locations in China. It's also assumed the added costs of new Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made jewelry.