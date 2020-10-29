LVMH-Tiffany deal is back on for $15.8 billion

LVMH and Tiffany & Co. have reconciled, with LVMH now to buy the U.S. jeweler for around $15.8 billion. That's about $425 million lower than the original agreement, signed last November, with the per share price dropping from $135 to $131.50.

Why it matters: This heads off what was shaping up to be a nasty court battle.

The backdrop: LVMH backed out of the merger in September, citing new U.S. tariffs on French luxury goods, with the French government either putting pressure on LVMH or the other way around.

  • Tiffany believed LVMH was using the tariffs as cover for its cold feet over pandemic-related sales slowdowns and U.S. racial justice protests.

The bottom line: "A source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Tiffany had recently approached LVMH with a more conciliatory tone. This source said the worsening pandemic in Europe and the U.S. also played a role in bringing the two sides back to the negotiating table as business conditions deteriorate, and that discussions over Tiffany’s management under LVMH had been left for a later date, " per Reuters.

Leon Black says he "made a terrible mistake" doing business with Jeffrey Epstein

Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black on Wednesday said during an earnings call that he made a "terrible mistake" by employing Jeffrey Epstein to work on personal financial and philanthropic services.

Why it matters: Apollo is one of the world's largest private equity firms, and already has lost at least one major client over Black's involvement with Epstein.

Jeremy Corbyn suspended by U.K. Labour Party over anti-Semitism report

The U.K. Labour Party has suspended its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, after a watchdog report found that the party failed to properly take action against allegations of anti-Semitism during his time in charge.

Why it matters: It represents a strong break by Keir Starmer, Labour's current leader, from the Corbyn era and one of the party's most persistent scandals.

U.S. economy sees record growth in third quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a 33.1% annualized pace in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The state of play: The record growth follows easing of the coronavirus-driven lockdowns that pushed the economy to the worst-ever contraction — but GDP still remains well below its pre-pandemic level.

