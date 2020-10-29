LVMH-Tiffany deal is back on for $15.8 billion

LVMH and Tiffany & Co. have reconciled, with LVMH now to buy the U.S. jeweler for around $15.8 billion. That's about $425 million lower than the original agreement, signed last November, with the per share price dropping from $135 to $131.50.

Why it matters: This heads off what was shaping up to be a nasty court battle.

The backdrop: LVMH backed out of the merger in September, citing new U.S. tariffs on French luxury goods, with the French government either putting pressure on LVMH or the other way around.

Tiffany believed LVMH was using the tariffs as cover for its cold feet over pandemic-related sales slowdowns and U.S. racial justice protests.

The bottom line: "A source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Tiffany had recently approached LVMH with a more conciliatory tone. This source said the worsening pandemic in Europe and the U.S. also played a role in bringing the two sides back to the negotiating table as business conditions deteriorate, and that discussions over Tiffany’s management under LVMH had been left for a later date, " per Reuters.