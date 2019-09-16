Lundbeck agrees to buy migraine drug producer Alder for $2 billion

Lundbeck, a Danish pharma company focused on brain disease, agreed to buy Alder BioPharmaceuticals, a Bothell, Washington-based developer of migraine drugs, for almost $2 billion in cash.

Why it matters: This is the patent cliff in practice. Lundbeck soon will lose patent protection on Parkinson's drug Northera and hopes that Alder's lead drug candidate (eptinezumab) will get regulatory approval to fill the revenue gap.