Lumber prices back on the rise

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer
Chart: Axios Visuals

Rising prices for lumber are once again adding to worries of soaring home prices.

Fueling the surge: Sawmills still can’t keep up with demand, wildfires wrecked inventory and tariffs doubled on Canadian lumber.

By the numbers: Prices are 22% higher than in early December and they’ve risen 34% this month so far. 

  • At about $1,000 per thousand board feet of framing lumber, the price of an average new single-family home increases by more than $18,600, according to the National Association of Home Builders. 

Go deeper

Stephen Totilo
3 hours ago - Technology

Notorious Cyberpunk 2077 game gets a second chance

Screenshot: CD Projekt

CD Projekt Red finally launched next-gen versions of December 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 Tuesday, alongside a raft of changes designed to make the last-gen versions play better too.

Why it matters: CDPR is trying to salvage a game and its studio’s rep after 2077’s disastrous launch.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says U.S. has "not verified" Russian troop pullback

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden acknowledged reports on Tuesday that Russia has ordered the partial withdrawal of its troops near Ukraine's borders, but stressed that the U.S. has "not yet verified" the Kremlin's claims and that an invasion remains "distinctly possible."

Why it matters: Biden's update from the White House came at a critical moment in the crisis over Russia's massive military buildup, with U.S. officials warning that an invasion of Ukraine could take place as soon "at any moment."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response  — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen — Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow