Why loyalty clubs are suddenly everywhere

Image: PepsiCo's "Dew and Doritos.

The promotion above, which lets Call of Duty players "unlock in-game rewards and level up their game when they enter product codes from specially-marked products," is part of a new tsunami of online come-ons.

What's happening: "New privacy protections ... by tech giants and governments are threatening the flow of user data that companies rely on to target consumers with online ads," the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • "[F]rom brewers to fast-food chains, ... marketers are rushing to collect their own information on consumers, seeking to build millions of detailed customer profiles."

The tactics: "loyalty programs, sweepstakes, newsletters, quizzes, polls and QR codes."

Case in point: "In North America, most of PepsiCo's online ad targeting now uses its own customer data," instead of buying it from social-media giants, the Journal writes.

  • "Partly to expand its cache of data, PepsiCo has launched an online store for its Mountain Dew Game Fuel brand aimed at gamers."

The joint promotion above for PepsiCo's Mountain Dew and Doritos brands invites gamers to enter their first and last name, email address, mailing address and birthdate.

Go deeper

Axios
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk's mega-billion bounty

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Here's how insanely rich Elon Musk is: He has unloaded $10 billion of his stock in the past month — and could do that 15+ more times given his silos of shares.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Huawei sanctions snarled chip supply chains

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The largely successful U.S. effort to hobble China's Huawei has benefitted a host of other tech companies — from smartphone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi to chipmakers like Qualcomm to network vendors including Nokia and Ericsson.

Yes, but: The massive disruption to the industry furthered an industry wide mismatch between supply and demand, exacerbating the global chip shortage.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
1 hour ago - Health

Overturning Roe could strain abortion access even in blue states

The Supreme Court is reflected in a woman's sunglasses during a march Oct. 2. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions could be harder to access even in states where they remain legal, because those clinics could be flooded with patients from states that have cracked down.

The big picture: This has happened before, and clinics fear the crush of demand would be a major problem in the immediate wake of a decision that would allow states to ban abortion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow