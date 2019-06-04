Low-income Americans could be most affected by new U.S.-Mexico tariffs

Low-income and fixed-income Americans may bear the brunt of President Trump's newly announced tariffs on Mexican goods, AP reports.

The big picture: Trump announced last week that he plans to levy a 5% tax on Mexican imports, increasing that number up to 25% in the ensuing months if Mexico does not address the flow of immigration at the Southern border. As the cost of everyday goods rises, low- and fixed-income households are expected to take the biggest hit. Meanwhile, more well-off households may be unaffected by the incremental increase in costs.