Louisiana sends fetal heartbeat abortion ban to governor's desk

Louisiana legislators passed a fetal heartbeat abortion bill on Wednesday and are sending the measure to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk — who has previously said he'd break with party ties and sign it into law, reports NBC.

Why it matters: Louisiana's abortion ban is the first in the recent wave to receive the stamp of approval from Democratic lawmakers, per the Washington Post, sparking backlash within the party. If Edwards — who ran as an anti-abortion rights candidate — signs the bill, Louisiana will be the 5th state to sign off on fetal heartbeat legislation.