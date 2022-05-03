A former Louisiana State Police superintendent is facing possible contempt charges for allegedly neglecting to hand over his personal journals related to the investigation into the custody death of Black motorist Ronald Greene, AP reports.

Driving the news: A bipartisan committee plans to move "as soon as possible" to charge former state police chief Kevin Reeves with contempt in order to compel him to submit the requested documents on Greene's 2019 death, Republican state Rep. Tanner Magee (R-La.), who chairs the panel, told AP Monday. A lawyer for Reeves told AP he is cooperating.

Reeves has been accused of covering up the initial investigation into Greene's death, ignoring a subpoena and failing to attend a hearing earlier this month involving a trooper he allegedly fired for speaking up about the incident, WBRZ-TV reported.

Context: The journal entries sought by lawmakers were in regards to references Reeves allegedly made to police brutality and Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), per AP.

Reeves, who stepped aside in 2020, previously said Greene's death was "awful but lawful."

What they're saying: "Col. Reeves isn't in contempt of anything," Reeves' lawyer Lewis Unglesby told AP. "He has done nothing but be cooperative."

Unglesby claimed he'd readied photocopies from roughly a dozen journal entries for lawmakers investigating Greene's death but alleged Magee "got excited and took off," per AP.

"I want to dispute Mr. Unglesby," Magee wrote in response on Twitter Monday. "He denied my request to take the copy of documents he prepared from the journal today. He said I could only take them if I agreed to not seek any more documents."

The big picture: Footage of Greene's interaction with state police, obtained by AP, captured troopers beating and dragging him following a high-speed pursuit nearly three years ago. Troopers also deployed a stun gun on the 49-year-old.