Los Angeles prosecutors won't charge protesters over curfew violations

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said on Monday that she will not file charges against the thousands of protestors who were arrested over curfew violations or failures to disperse, KTLA 5 reports.

Why it matters: L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore reported last week, which saw the city impose five nights of curfews, that the majority of arrests in the area were due to curfew violations or related incidents.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer also said he will take a "non-punitive approach" to handle "all violations arising from the recent protests that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism."

What she's saying: Lacey said she believes "whole-heartedly in free speech and support the right of protesters to demonstrate peacefully against historic racial injustice in our criminal justice system and throughout our nation."