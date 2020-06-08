1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Los Angeles prosecutors won't charge protesters over curfew violations

A Los Angeles protester on Sunday. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said on Monday that she will not file charges against the thousands of protestors who were arrested over curfew violations or failures to disperse, KTLA 5 reports.

Why it matters: L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore reported last week, which saw the city impose five nights of curfews, that the majority of arrests in the area were due to curfew violations or related incidents.

  • Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer also said he will take a "non-punitive approach" to handle "all violations arising from the recent protests that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism."

What she's saying: Lacey said she believes "whole-heartedly in free speech and support the right of protesters to demonstrate peacefully against historic racial injustice in our criminal justice system and throughout our nation."

  • "I want to encourage the exchange of ideas and work to establish dialogue between law enforcement and protesters so that we may implement enduring systemic change."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 7,076,187 — Total deaths: 405,002 — Total recoveries — 3,177,074Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m ET: 1,955,711 — Total deaths: 110,876 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. 2020: Trump to restart campaign rallies despite coronavirus threat.
  4. Public health: WHO says contact tracing data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatic patients.
  5. States: Disparities on display in D.C.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump plans to restart campaign rallies within two weeks

Trump at a rally in 2019. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump is planning to resume his campaign rallies within the next two weeks, Politico first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Make America Great Again rallies were the driving force behind Trump's re-election campaign, allowing him to connect with his most loyal supporters on a massive scale. But the gatherings often draw thousands of attendees packed into arenas shoulder to shoulder, raising the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

WHO: Data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatics

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Contact tracing data from around the globe suggests that while there are instances of asymptomatic coronavirus patients transmitting the virus to others, they are not "a main driver" of new infections, World Health Organization officials said at a press conference Monday.

Why it matters: Evidence early on suggested that person-to-person transmission among people who didn't experience symptoms could lead to outbreaks that would be difficult to control. Young people and healthy people who did not experience symptoms were also suspected to be potential carriers to more vulnerable populations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow