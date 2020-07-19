1 hour ago - Health

LA mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order, as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in California and across the U.S.

The state of play: Garcetti said a stay-at-home order would likely come at the state or county level. Los Angeles County reported 2,770 new cases and 37 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 153,041 cases and 4,084 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What he's saying: Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper about "what went wrong" after California appeared to be in good shape, Garcetti blamed a "lack of national leadership" and said that people became "exhausted" by lockdown restrictions.

  • "They were sold a bill of goods. They said this was under control. They said this would be over soon. And I think when leaders say that, people react. And they do the wrong things. They stop distancing themselves. They stop washing their hands. They stop wearing masks," Garcetti said.
  • "We know this will be a marathon," he continued. "Stop telling people this will be over soon. Let people know that this is a marathon, that we have to kind of push through every single mile. And if we don't come together as a nation with national leadership, we will see more people die."

Jim Clyburn calls for Congress to pass John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that in order to honor the legacy of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the Senate should pass and President Trump should sign the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020, which the House passed under a different name in 2019.

Why it matters: In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down a core part of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 that had required certain states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal approval before changing voting laws. Lewis, a civil rights icon who dedicated his life to fighting for voting rights, did not live to see the law restored before his death on Friday.

Portland mayor accuses federal agents of violating civil rights

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he "absolutely" believes the Trump administration is violating the Constitution by deploying unidentified federal agents to arrest protesters in the city.

The state of play: President Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have defended the use of federal law enforcement by claiming that violent anarchists have overrun the city, which has seen more than 50 nights of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 14,321,366 — Total deaths: 602,886 — Total recoveries — 8,052,374Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 3,715,166 — Total deaths: 140,131 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults.
  4. Politics: Trump triples down on claim that virus will just "disappear" one day.
  5. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November — Europe's lessons on reopening the schools.
