Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order, as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in California and across the U.S.

The state of play: Garcetti said a stay-at-home order would likely come at the state or county level. Los Angeles County reported 2,770 new cases and 37 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total to 153,041 cases and 4,084 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What he's saying: Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper about "what went wrong" after California appeared to be in good shape, Garcetti blamed a "lack of national leadership" and said that people became "exhausted" by lockdown restrictions.