French cosmetics company L'Oreal announced Saturday that it will remove words such as "whitening" from its skin care products, AFP reports.

Why it matters: The change comes as protests over racism continue around the world in the wake of George Floyd's killing, forcing companies to actively reconsider the products they sell and how they sell them.

What they're saying: The corporate giant said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.”

Unilever announced Thursday it plans to rename its "Fair & Lovely" skin lightening cream. The company said it will also drop the word "Fair" in its name.

