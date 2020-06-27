2 hours ago - Economy & Business

L'Oreal to eliminate the word "whitening" from products

Photo: John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

French cosmetics company L'Oreal announced Saturday that it will remove words such as "whitening" from its skin care products, AFP reports.

Why it matters: The change comes as protests over racism continue around the world in the wake of George Floyd's killing, forcing companies to actively reconsider the products they sell and how they sell them.

What they're saying: The corporate giant said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.”

  • Unilever announced Thursday it plans to rename its "Fair & Lovely" skin lightening cream. The company said it will also drop the word "Fair" in its name.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 9,866,685 — Total deaths: 495,692 — Total recoveries — 4,983,029Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 2,488,037 — Total deaths: 125,255 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Alayna Treene
Politics & Policy

Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

Rashaan Ayesh
Politics & Policy

Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to "racist thinking"

Princeton campus. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced Saturday the institution will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school and a residential college.

What Eisgruber is saying: "The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms."

