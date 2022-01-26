Long COVID could teach us about other diseases

One of the hallmarks of the disorder that's become known as long COVID — an infection that ultimately "broke" the immune system — could help spur new solutions to old diseases.

Driving the news: Next month, Georgetown University is convening researchers from different disciplines studying autoimmune disorders — including fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, neuropsychiatric disorders and long haul COVID — to "compare notes."

What they're saying: "The medical profession was dismissive of a lot of these conditions," said Gary Kaplan, a clinical associate professor at Georgetown University and founder of the Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine.