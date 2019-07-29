London Stock Exchange in talks to buy financial data provider Refinitiv

The London Stock Exchange said it's in talks to buy Refinitiv, the financial data provider that The Blackstone Group just last year carved out of Thomson Reuters (which retained a 45% stake).
Why it matters: This would put the British bourse in direct competition with Bloomberg's terminals business.
- ROI: Blackstone's deal valued Refinitiv at around $20 billion, while LSE reportedly is working on a $27 billion price-tag (including around $12 billion in assumed debt). Blackstone already spun off Refinitiv's Tradeweb bond-trading business via an IPO this past April.
- The bottom line: "Exchanges are just data platforms." — Mike Santoli, CNBC