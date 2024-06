🚓 Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon must begin serving a four-month prison sentence by July 1, a judge ordered. He was sentenced in 2022 for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. (Axios)

🗳️ Wendell Felder won the Ward 7 Democratic primary, the AP called yesterday after a close race. He led the crowded pack of candidates with 23.6% of the vote. (WTOP))

⛳ The delayed Rock Creek Park Golf Course renovation hit another roadblock after groups again voiced concerns over the removal of 1,100+ trees. The two-year, multimillion-dollar revamp was set to begin in the fall, pending final approval. (Washington Post)

🌪️ It's all eyes on the sky, between destructive tornadoes in Maryland this week, and — on a positive note — the potential return of Northern Lights in the region. (WTOP)