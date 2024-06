πŸ“š Montgomery County Public Schools will increase class sizes and lay off staff β€” which likely includes teachers β€” due to a $30 million deficit in the school system's operating budget. Officials also recently announced the elimination of the virtual learning academy, which was met with protests by some parents and students. (MoCo 360)

🎢 Legendary '90s and early 2000s music phenom HFStival, which showcased everyone from the Chili Peppers to Tony Bennett and Jay-Z, is likely making a comeback. The 9:30 Club and others floated a teaser for a September 21 event at Nationals Park, though details have yet to be confirmed. (NBC4)

♀️ A giant, inflatable IUD appeared outside Union Station to promote the Right to Contraception Act, which was being voted on in the Senate. As fiery as some X comments were, this IUD has nothing on the McPherson Square Colon. (BuzzFeed)