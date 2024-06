🐶 A company in Virginia that bred beagles for research was fined a record $35 million after pleading guilty to environmental and animal welfare violations. Almost 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility's "inhumane conditions" in 2022, and people rushed to adopt them — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Washington Post)

A group contracting with Virginia's Department of Transportation admitted responsibility for the dead black bear found in a garbage bag in Arlington.

After the bear was hit by a car on 1-66 in Prince William County, the workers with the contracted group were called to remove the carcass, took it to Arlington, and illegally dumped it, per the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. ( USA Today

📓 The Dupont Circle apartment Bob Woodward lived in while reporting the Watergate scandal recently went under contract. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot was listed for $389,900. (UrbanTurf)