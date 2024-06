❌ The Commanders cut kicker Brandon McManus after a new lawsuit accused him of sexual assault. Two women filing the suit allege McManus assaulted them on a Jacksonville Jaguars charter flight when he was with the team. McManus denies the claims. (ESPN)

🪧 Compass Coffee workers are unionizing at seven of the D.C.-based chain's stores, seeking an end to the business' no-tipping policy, and improving benefits and working conditions. The campaign correlates with a national movement to unionize at coffee shops, including Starbucks and the Wydown in D.C., which recently shuttered amid a union drive. (Washington Post)

🚨 A raucous "Wet Dreams"-themed mansion party in a ritzy Potomac enclave is drawing scrutiny from neighbors and legislators hoping to shut down future events. Neighbors allege attendees set off illegal fireworks and used drugs. (MoCo360)

🥒 Contaminated cucumbers from Fresh Start Produce are being recalled due to salmonella, including shipments to Maryland and Virginia. (WTOP)