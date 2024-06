ğŸ—žï¸ In a shakeup, Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee stepped down and the company last night announced two new hires. Publisher Will Lewis is embarking on a plan to grow the newspaper after recent losses. (Axios)

🏁 D.C.'s crackdown on unpaid tickets has some early results: the city announced it towed 69 cars and booted over 770 vehicles with high-dollar traffic fines, totaling $2.2 million. The new pilot program started in early April.

🚨 The vacant Key Bridge Marriott in Rosslyn was declared a "public nuisance" by Arlington County last Friday due to "unsafe and unsanitary conditions." A redevelopment project at the site stalled during the pandemic. (ARLnow)

📜 The D.C. Bar's ethics board recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred. It comes after the former Trump lawyer's attempts in Pennsylvania to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. (NBC News)