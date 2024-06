🐼 PANDAS! Our mood all week. Meet adorable two-year-olds Bao Li and Qing Bao, coming soon to the National Zoo.

❌ Five Red Line stations are closed as of yesterday for Purple Line construction, with most — save Takoma station — lasting through August.

🏠A "mansion tax" could be coming to D.C. under a budget proposal advanced by the D.C. Council.

😋 I got a sneak peek at Ama, a casually gorgeous Italian restaurant opening on Tuesday in Navy Yard. Plus, a new spot open today: Catboat Pizza Bar, dishing up slushies and slices on the Potomac.