We asked Axios D.C. readers to show us how they make the most of small spaces. Here's a sampling of their suggestions.

🤔 Get creative with wall space. Chris Monaco has a 500-square-foot Cathedral Heights condo. His home office is a monitor that sits on a cutting board attached to the wall with folding brackets.

It collapses like an airplane tray table, so when it's not in use, he can get the space back within a few seconds.

🏋️ Focus on function. David Beacom's Logan Circle utility closet is also a home gym of sorts. His stationary bike faces the washer-dryer and the kitchen microwave.

"Hardly an inspiring view, but it's also hard to skip the ride because it's 'inconvenient,'" he shares.

🛏️ Find foldable furniture. Kathy Stokes turned a sub-50-square-foot room into an office and guest room.