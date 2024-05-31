A big election in Ward 7

👋🏼 It's Cuneyt, back with Town Talker — my column on money and power.

The retirement of Vincent Gray has left a power vacuum in Ward 7, with 10 candidates clamoring for the job and a gush of spending and campaigning until the finish line.

Why it matters: The ward's next council member will confront generational challenges — and be a key player in the city's biggest project-in-waiting, the 190-acre transformation of RFK Stadium.

🏠 The big picture: Ward 7 is home to many working- and middle-class neighborhoods of rowhouses, stretching from Benning Road NE to the border with Prince George's County. It's also the flipside of Washington's decade-plus resurgence.

Nearly one in four live in poverty. Development here, where most live east of the Anacostia River, has trailed other city corridors. For 89,000 residents, there are only three major grocery stores and few sit-down restaurants.

"There's a lot of opportunity," says candidate Eboni-Rose Thompson, a member of D.C.'s Board of Education. "There is not one stat that sums up Ward 7."

With the promise of new amenities, she says, "We also have to balance how good people who live here are able to stay here [and] benefit from those things."

The future of RFK Stadium is figuring in the Ward 7 race. Photo: Cuneyt Dil/Axios

📣 What I'm hearing: Four candidates have the most momentum.

Wendell Felder , a neighborhood commissioner, has a mix of labor and business-friendly groups supporting him — and also Gray.

, a neighborhood commissioner, has a mix of labor and business-friendly groups supporting him — and also Gray. Ebony Payne is a neighborhood commissioner representing the entire RFK land with backing from some civic leaders and members of Congress.

is a neighborhood commissioner representing the entire RFK land with backing from some civic leaders and members of Congress. Eboni-Rose Thompson is a longtime public school advocate in her first term on the education board.

is a longtime public school advocate in her first term on the education board. Veda Rasheed is a former staffer of the D.C. Attorney General's Office who ran for the seat four years ago.

🧭 The Hill East neighborhood is ground zero for the debate over the future of RFK. Some have posted yard signs like "No billionaire's playground."

"If residents want the stadium, then I'm for it," Felder tells me.

Would he support public funding for it? "I'm not 110% sold on it. I would have to see the deal."

Payne is staunchly "opposed to a new NFL stadium."

"Anything that increases traffic is a concern," she tells me. "One place we all agree is everyone wants to see mixed-use development."

Zoom out: Crime is the first thing most voters talk about. Over the past 12 months, the ward has recorded 20% of all of the violent crime incidents that have occurred in D.C., a disproportionate share.

"Every parent wants to make sure every child is going to and from school safely," says Rasheed.

