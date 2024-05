๐ŸฆŠ Foxtrot kits, lookout: the bougie bodega chain is eyeing a comeback in the D.C.

๐Ÿ’ฐFanDuel's sports betting app produced $1.9 million in revenue for D.C. in just 30 daysโ€”way more than the previous app.

๐Ÿ˜ Apparently, Dan Snyder is "furious" about the new Trump flick for its unfavorable portrayal of the former President (he's also a movie investor).

๐Ÿš— D.C. is towing cars in a new pilot program that targets repeat traffic offenders who owe thousands in fines.

๐ŸŒฎ Where does the Mexican ambassador go for a taco fix? There are a lot of great options these days.