Around the Beltway: Rainy streak

☔️ D.C. may get its sixth rainy weekend in a row with the chance for more showers and storms. Precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday and Memorial Day. (Washington Post)

🎨 The Georgetown Boys and Girls Club is advocating for the city to continue funding its programming, including after-school activities for kids. The community center separately is slated for a $28 million renovation. (WTOP)

🗳️ Fifty-two House Democrats joined Republicans yesterday in voting to overturn a D.C. law that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. The bill appears unlikely to advance in the Democratic-controlled Senate. (The Hill)