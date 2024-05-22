Around the Beltway:🍴 Fairfax food tax?

🚇 Metro has used rail cars that failed operating tests and didn't follow some safety guidelines, a recent audit found. However, the report doesn't state that the system poses an imminent threat to riders. Metro must suggest fixes for the audit's findings within 30 days. (Washington Post)

📖 D.C. Public Library won the 2024 National Medal</a> for Museum and Library Service, the country's highest honor. The award will be officially presented at a ceremony later this summer.

🍽️ Fairfax County officials are studying the pros and cons of enacting a tax of up to 6% on food made in restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores to raise revenue. Such taxes have already been proposed and rejected twice in the county. (Washington Post)