3 hours ago - News

Around the Beltway:🍴 Fairfax food tax?

headshot
headshot
headshot
Illustration of a blue crab carrying a jumbo slice of pizza.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🚇 Metro has used rail cars that failed operating tests and didn't follow some safety guidelines, a recent audit found. However, the report doesn't state that the system poses an imminent threat to riders. Metro must suggest fixes for the audit's findings within 30 days. (Washington Post)

📖 D.C. Public Library won the 2024 National Medal</a> for Museum and Library Service, the country's highest honor. The award will be officially presented at a ceremony later this summer.

🍽️ Fairfax County officials are studying the pros and cons of enacting a tax of up to 6% on food made in restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores to raise revenue. Such taxes have already been proposed and rejected twice in the county. (Washington Post)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios D.C. in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more