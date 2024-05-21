4 hours ago - News

Around the Beltway: 🚨 Travel warning

🚔 A D.C. police officer was shot yesterday not far from the police station located on upper Georgia Avenue NW. He was hospitalized and two suspects were arrested in Prince George's County. (WTOP)

⚠️ The State Department in an alert on Friday warned U.S. citizens abroad about "the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events." (ABC News)

⚽️ Lionel Messi could play at Commanders Field on June 14 as part of a friendly between Argentina and Guatemala. It'll be the first chance for D.C.-area fans to see him play here after he missed Inter Miami's game vs D.C. United earlier this year. (Washingtonian)

