May 20, 2024 - News

Around the Beltway: Youngkin's veto pen

headshot
headshot
headshot
Animated illustration of a two-lane highway that wraps around the frame in a loop and spells out DC.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

❌ Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed bills designed to ensure access to contraceptives and close tax loopholes for Confederate heritage groups — taking his veto total for the year to 201, more than the previous record-holder Terry McAuliffe issued over four years. (The Washington Post)

🚦 Maryland authorities are stepping up traffic enforcement around the Bay Bridge ahead of the Memorial Day crush to prevent accidents, issuing over 270 citations on Friday alone. (WTOP)

🍗 Raising Cane's plans to bring its Louisiana fried chicken to Georgetown. It would be the chain's second D.C. outpost after Union Station, which drew crazy long lines. (UrbanTurf)

🦃 Brookland may have bears, but Capitol Hill is claiming its own wild resident: a turkey. (X)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios D.C. in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more