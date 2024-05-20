Around the Beltway: Youngkin's veto pen

❌ Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed bills designed to ensure access to contraceptives and close tax loopholes for Confederate heritage groups — taking his veto total for the year to 201, more than the previous record-holder Terry McAuliffe issued over four years. (The Washington Post)

🚦 Maryland authorities are stepping up traffic enforcement around the Bay Bridge ahead of the Memorial Day crush to prevent accidents, issuing over 270 citations on Friday alone. (WTOP)

🍗 Raising Cane's plans to bring its Louisiana fried chicken to Georgetown. It would be the chain's second D.C. outpost after Union Station, which drew crazy long lines. (UrbanTurf)

🦃 Brookland may have bears, but Capitol Hill is claiming its own wild resident: a turkey. (X)