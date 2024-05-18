May 18, 2024 - News

$1.5M designer condo in Dupont

designer dupont condo

Photo: Piers Freezer with HomeVisit, courtesy of listing agents Adam Skrincosky and Christine Fitzgerald

Arched windows, exposed brick and chinoiserie wallpaper punctuate this architecturally intriguing two-bed condo.

  • Listed for $1.5 million, it's located along Historic Row in Dupont. The building has concierge services and a private courtyard and rooftop.

More luxury features: Custom kitchen cabinets, built-ins, wide-plank premium hardwood flooring.

designer dupont condo bedroom with large windows and pink chinoiserie wallpaper
Photo: Piers Freezer with HomeVisit, courtesy of listing agents Adam Skrincosky and Christine Fitzgerald

Take a look around

