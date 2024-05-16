Around the Beltway: 🌊 Lighthouse for sale

⛴️ The heads of federal agencies who responded to the Baltimore bridge collapse testified before Congress yesterday, saying action needs to be taken to address the infrastructure risks posed by ships that are growing increasingly bigger. Officials say a board of inquiry is being created to examine the risk-management tools used to keep ports safe. (Washington Post)

🌹 Maryland resident Joan Vassos will be the first "Golden Bachelorette," starring on the "Bachelor" spin-off series where people 60 and up find love. She was previously a contestant on the inaugural "Golden Bachelor" season. (New York Times)

👀 For sale: A $450,000 lighthouse located on its own island in the Chesapeake Bay. Built in 1897, it's been updated into a four-bedroom, one-bathroom vacation spot. All-cash offers only! (Washingtonian)