How to vote in the Maryland primary: Your guide to Election Day

It's Election Day in Maryland and voters have several key primary races to decide.

How it works: Polls are open from 7am to 8pm today. (Find your polling place.)

  • Same-day registration is available with proof of residency, such as a driver's license or bank statement. You must be registered with the Democratic or Republican Party to participate in the primary.
  • If you have a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked or slotted into a ballot drop box by 8pm tonight.

What we're watching: The most expensive race in Maryland history — the Democratic Senate primary.

  • Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) is running against Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
  • The winner will likely face Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan in November. Incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin is retiring.

There are primary races for all of the state's eight U.S. House seats.

  • This is also a presidential primary, although Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are the leading contenders.
