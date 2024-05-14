2 hours ago - News

🍯 Around the Beltway: More bears!

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

An independent investigation into former deputy mayor John Falcicchio, who resigned last year after allegations of sexual harassment from two city employees, found that he made "unwanted sexual advances" to a third individual. The report, not public, was obtained by some media outlets. (Washington Post)

🏨 A foreclosure sale is scheduled next month for the Waldorf Astoria's lease. Miami's CGI Merchant Group, which purchased the lease rights to the former Trump Hotel, defaulted on its $285 million loan. (Washington Business Journal)

🐻Spotted: Another black bear, this time in Arlington. The juvenile wandered "politely" around. (WTOP)

🌭 Also spotted: Janet Yellen eating in Fredericksburg. The Treasury Secretary/global food influencer "crushed" a hot dog with slaw at Mason-Dixie Cafe and later, Carl's Ice Cream. (AP via X)

