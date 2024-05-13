Around the Beltway: New dog park

🐶 The first dog park east of the Anacostia River opened in the Fort Dupont area of Southeast. It's another reminder of the amenities lacking in the area, along with more sit-down restaurants and grocery stores. (Washington Post)

🚲 Council members are trying to revive the Connecticut Avenue bike lane plan after the Bowser administration nixed it. The proposal made the transportation committee's budget proposal. (WTOP)

🧨 The demolition of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge was postponed due to the weather. Crews have been preparing to use explosives to demolish a steel span. (AP)