🔥 ICYMI: The week's hot stories

📣 Restaurateur Keith McNally,behind D.C. hot spots like Pastis, backpedaled his previous negative commentary of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. Earlier this month in an Instagram post, he called Sánchez "revolting."
💔 More D.C. singles are ditching dating apps for in-person dating events. Why? Many think the apps are bleak, and they want to feel less socially isolated post-pandemic.
🏢 D.C.'s Chinatown task force released eight "big ideas" this week about how to reimagine the neighborhood. Think new pedestrian promenades, thousands of new housing units, and a greater emphasis on the area's Chinese heritage.
🎥 A new documentaryabout the Jan. 6 insurrection examines the day through the perspective of six locals who lived through it.
🎸 A string of big-name musicians are skipping D.C. tour stops for Baltimore, which has a newly reopened arena with a $250 million facelift.