🔥 ICYMI: The week's hot stories

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

📣 Restaurateur Keith McNally, behind D.C. hot spots like Pastis, backpedaled his previous negative commentary of Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. Earlier this month in an Instagram post, he called Sánchez "revolting."

💔 More D.C. singles are ditching dating apps for in-person dating events. Why? Many think the apps are bleak, and they want to feel less socially isolated post-pandemic.

🏢 D.C.'s Chinatown task force released eight "big ideas" this week about how to reimagine the neighborhood. Think new pedestrian promenades, thousands of new housing units, and a greater emphasis on the area's Chinese heritage.

🎥 A new documentary about the Jan. 6 insurrection examines the day through the perspective of six locals who lived through it.

🎸 A string of big-name musicians are skipping D.C. tour stops for Baltimore, which has a newly reopened arena with a $250 million facelift.

