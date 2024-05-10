7 hours ago - News

Around the Beltway: D.C. harassment settlement

Illustration of a text-message balloon that looks like the Washington D.C. flag, with the stars fading in and out like a text-message waiting animation.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

📃 The Bowser administration reached settlements with two women who the city found were victims of sexual harassment by ex-deputy mayor John Falcicchio. Lawyers declined to disclose the terms. (NBC4)

🚰 DC Water has lifted the boil water advisory after tests confirmed that tap water is safe to use for "all purposes." The advisory affected 4,800 customers in some upper Northwest D.C. neighborhoods. (X)

📌 A 60-plane flyover will happen around noon tomorrow, down the Potomac River and over the National Mall. (National Park Service)

🤑 Dan Snyder's former home in Potomac is back on the market. The Snyders had donated the 30,000-square-foot house to the American Cancer Society after no one wanted to buy it. We'll see if the nonprofit has better luck: it's re-listed at the same price as before, $34.9 million. (UrbanTurf)

