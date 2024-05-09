Around the Beltway: Bowser's secret trip

The killing of a three-year-old girl by a stray bullet in Southeast D.C. rocked the community. Officials just doubled the reward, now at $50,000, for information that leads to an arrest. (Washington Post)

✈️ Mayor Bowser took an expensive, under-the-radar trip to the Masters golf tournament in Georgia, flying private as a guest of Edens CEO Jodie McLean — the deep-pocketed developer behind Union Market. Questions remain over who paid for the trip. (Washington City Paper)

🍪 The first food ever baked in space is now on display at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center. The interstellar item, a chocolate chip cookie, is from McLean-based Hilton and will become part of a new exhibit. (WTOP)

👠 One of the city's most philanthropic events, this year's Great Ladies Luncheon and Fashion Show, raised more than $800,000 for Alzheimer's research. Check out our Instagram for some of the looks.