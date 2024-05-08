3 hours ago - News

Around the Beltway: 🦊 Foxtrot lawsuits

❌ Foxtrot is facing lawsuits from the landlords behind its former Adams Morgan, Georgetown, and Bethesda outposts after it abruptly closed all its locations last month. Each claims Foxtrot owes unpaid rent. (Washington Business Journal)

🚨 Northern Virginia school officials are asking students to stop playing a "senior assassin" game where teens spray each other with water guns. Some are allegedly using toys that resemble real guns, supposedly prompting bystanders to call police. (WTOP)

🐶 Texas Avenue Dog Park — aka D.C.'s first dog park east of the river — will celebrate its grand opening Friday with a "rib-bone cutting." (X)

