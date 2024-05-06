♨️ D.C. gets warmer

2 hours ago - News

Bar chart comparing average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023 for D.C. and the U.S. Average temperature has changed by 2.3Â°F in D.C. compared to 2.6Â°F for the U.S.
Data: Climate Central. Chart: Axios Visuals

This may be little comfort, but D.C. is warming a smidge slower than the U.S.: Average annual temperatures are up 2.3 degrees between 1970 to 2023, compared to 2.6 degrees nationally.

  • Climate Central released an analysis that found all 50 states and nearly all of the 241 U.S. cities analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom in: Reno, Nev. (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nev. (+5.7° F); and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that period.

