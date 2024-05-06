♨️ D.C. gets warmer

This may be little comfort, but D.C. is warming a smidge slower than the U.S.: Average annual temperatures are up 2.3 degrees between 1970 to 2023, compared to 2.6 degrees nationally.

Climate Central released an analysis that found all 50 states and nearly all of the 241 U.S. cities analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom in: Reno, Nev. (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nev. (+5.7° F); and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that period.