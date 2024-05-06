Around the Beltway: GWU protest pushback

✍️ George Washington University president Ellen M. Granberg released a statement yesterday calling the pro-Palestinian protest encampment an "illegal and potentially dangerous occupation of GW property" and cited "antisemitic images and hateful rhetoric." The statement puts additional pressure on D.C. police to clear the encampment, now in its second week, which the department has declined to do when previously asked. (GW Hatchet)

🚨 Newly filed court documents detail the moments before a shooting at Dunbar High School in Northwest that injured a student on Friday. Witnesses described a vehicle that was driven erratically nearby before shots were fired — raising questions of a possible drive-by shooting. (Washington Post)

📺 A former manager at Michelin-starred Fiola downtown was convicted of murder — and is now the subject of a new Netflix series by "Law & Order" producer Dick Wolf. (Washingtonian)