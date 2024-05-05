ICYMI: The week's hot stories

🔊 Pro-Palestinian campus protests exploded this week and spread around the DMV. Meanwhile, the handling of the biggest encampment in D.C. around George Washington University came under fire from the House GOP.

✈️ RFK is finally headed to demolition, and the Bowser administration wants the Senate to attach the RFK Stadium redevelopment bill to a must-pass FAA legislative package moving through Congress.

🚨An alleged incident with toy guns at Deal Middle School rattled the community — especially as it mirrors a disturbing, viral TikTok trend known as the "Orbeez Challenge" where users fire gel-like pellets at people with airsoft rifles.

🚪 CityCenter residents successfully revolted over a plan to pull doormen from the ritzy development and replace them with Amazon lockers.

🌱 Pot patios will be firing up in D.C. this summer thanks to the city's evolving cannabis laws, which allow vetted and permitted dispensaries to serve medical marijuana in private outdoor spaces.

🇲🇽 It's Cinco de Mayo: Here are a few places to celebrate around D.C.