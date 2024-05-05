ICYMI: The week's hot stories

🔊 Pro-Palestinian campus protestsexploded this week and spread around the DMV. Meanwhile, the handling of the biggest encampment in D.C. around George Washington University came under fire from the House GOP.
✈️ RFK is finally headed to demolition, and the Bowser administration wants the Senate to attach the RFK Stadiumredevelopment bill to a must-pass FAA legislative package moving through Congress.
🚨An alleged incident with toy guns at Deal Middle School rattled the community — especially as it mirrors a disturbing, viral TikTok trend known as the "Orbeez Challenge" where users fire gel-like pellets at people with airsoft rifles.
🚪 CityCenter residents successfully revolted over a plan to pull doormen from the ritzy development and replace them with Amazon lockers.
🌱 Pot patioswill be firing up in D.C. this summer thanks to the city's evolving cannabis laws, which allow vetted and permitted dispensaries to serve medical marijuana in private outdoor spaces.
🇲🇽 It's Cinco de Mayo: Here are a few places to celebrate around D.C.