1 hour ago - News

ICYMI: The week's hot stories

headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo, with the two sides of the A separating to reveal the acronym ICYMI, for in case you missed it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🔊 Pro-Palestinian campus protests exploded this week and spread around the DMV. Meanwhile, the handling of the biggest encampment in D.C. around George Washington University came under fire from the House GOP.

✈️ RFK is finally headed to demolition, and the Bowser administration wants the Senate to attach the RFK Stadium redevelopment bill to a must-pass FAA legislative package moving through Congress.

🚨An alleged incident with toy guns at Deal Middle School rattled the community — especially as it mirrors a disturbing, viral TikTok trend known as the "Orbeez Challenge" where users fire gel-like pellets at people with airsoft rifles.

🚪 CityCenter residents successfully revolted over a plan to pull doormen from the ritzy development and replace them with Amazon lockers.

🌱 Pot patios will be firing up in D.C. this summer thanks to the city's evolving cannabis laws, which allow vetted and permitted dispensaries to serve medical marijuana in private outdoor spaces.

🇲🇽 It's Cinco de Mayo: Here are a few places to celebrate around D.C.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios D.C. in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more