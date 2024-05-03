There's a castle on the market in Chevy Chase

A castle-like home with a juicy backstory is for sale in Chevy Chase. The big picture: The existing home was once the gatehouse of the now-demolished Rossdhu Castle, named after an actual Scottish castle near Loch Lomond and built by D.C. socialite Daisy Calhoun in 1927.

Over her life, Calhoun married three times, entertained presidents like Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson and built several estates.

The Rossdhu Castle was turned into a nightclub after the Calhouns lost their money in the 1929 stock market crash, and then apartments before it was razed in 1957.

Zoom in: The $1.8 million former gatehouse has four beds, four baths, and 4,600 square feet, plus your standard castle stuff: fountains, a spiral staircase, and, of course, a turret for spying on your enemies.