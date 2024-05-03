2 hours ago - Real Estate

There's a castle on the market in Chevy Chase

headshot
The exterior of a castle-like home, with a turret.

Photo: Peter Papoulakos

A castle-like home with a juicy backstory is for sale in Chevy Chase.

The big picture: The existing home was once the gatehouse of the now-demolished Rossdhu Castle, named after an actual Scottish castle near Loch Lomond and built by D.C. socialite Daisy Calhoun in 1927.

  • Over her life, Calhoun married three times, entertained presidents like Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson and built several estates.

The Rossdhu Castle was turned into a nightclub after the Calhouns lost their money in the 1929 stock market crash, and then apartments before it was razed in 1957.

Zoom in: The $1.8 million former gatehouse has four beds, four baths, and 4,600 square feet, plus your standard castle stuff: fountains, a spiral staircase, and, of course, a turret for spying on your enemies.

  • It also has a small pond named, fittingly, Wee Loch Lomond.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more