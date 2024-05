Authorities have recovered and identified a fifth victim from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. (Axios)

⚓ The wrecked Dali cargo ship is expected to be removed from the site within the next 10 days. Meanwhile, Maryland officials estimate it'll cost up to $1.9 billion to rebuild the bridge. (Washington Post)

👀 Spotted: Halle Berry on Capitol Hill promoting a bipartisan bill that would increase federal research on menopause. (Axios' Victoria Knight, via X)