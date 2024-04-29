🎤 WHCD weekend recap

White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend was packed with parties, Beltway roasts, and protests.

The big picture: President Biden joked about his age and took jabs at former President Trump during the dinner on Saturday, writes Axios' Erin Doherty.

"The 2024 election is in full swing and yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man, running against a six-year-old," Biden said, also calling Trump "sleepy Don."

Meanwhile, protests erupted outside the dinner at the Washington Hilton, demanding that Biden do more to protect Palestinian lives in Gaza.

Crowds chanted: "Western media we see you, and all the horrors that you hide."

Protesters try to block guests arriving at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, as demonstrators gather to protest the attacks in Gaza and show support for Palestinians. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Biden highlighted the role of the free press at the dinner.

"There are some who call you the enemy of the people. That's wrong and it's dangerous. You literally risk your lives doing your job," Biden said to a packed room with journalists and government officials.

"Journalism is clearly not a crime, not here, not there, not anywhere in the world."

