🎒 Best public high schools

Data: U.S. News and World Report. Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Our region has some of the country's highest shares of best-performing public high schools, per U.S. News & World Report's recently released 2024 Best High School rankings.

The big picture: D.C. clocks in with the country's highest share of schools listed — 24.2%. Maryland is ninth at 14.8%, while Virginia is 11th at 12.5%.

Zoom in: Alexandria's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is No. 14 on the countrywide best list.