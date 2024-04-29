🎒 Best public high schools
Our region has some of the country's highest shares of best-performing public high schools, per U.S. News & World Report's recently released 2024 Best High School rankings.
The big picture: D.C. clocks in with the country's highest share of schools listed — 24.2%. Maryland is ninth at 14.8%, while Virginia is 11th at 12.5%.
Zoom in: Alexandria's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is No. 14 on the countrywide best list.
