ICYMI: 🔥 The week's hot stories

🦊 Bougie bodega chain Foxtrot is no more after abruptly shuttering all 33 locations nationwide (and a bunch of popular ones in D.C.) this week. The latest: an employee lawsuit.

🛣️ Downtown D.C. roadways like Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street are no longer the priciest commercial streets. The new #1: The Wharf's Maine Avenue.

🏠 Cuneyt dug into the drama surrounding Mark Ein's vacant Georgetown mansion — once a social circuit fixture belonging to late Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham.

👩‍🍳 I got first details on New Kitchens on the Block, a food festival previewing not-yet-opened restaurants and bars on June 1, plus the scoop on what some big-name chefs are planning (e.g. a burrito shop, a Vietnamese café, and more).

🍣 A rooftop "disco sushi" restaurant with Japanese cocktails and omakase starting at $60 just opened near L'Enfant Plaza.