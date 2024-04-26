Around the Beltway: 📈 Metro fare increase

Ⓜ️ Metro passed its $4.8 billion budget for next year. That means no major service cuts, but fares are creeping up starting June 30. Bus rides will go from $2 to $2.25, while the rail fare will go up from a range of $2.25 to $6.75 maximum. (WJLA)

🚨 An emergency youth curfew at National Harbor starts tonight to control crime in the neighborhood. Unaccompanied kids and teens 16 and younger are not allowed between 5pm-6am, Friday through Sunday, with fines up to $250 for parents of repeat offenders. (WTOP)

🛳 The first cargo ship passed through Baltimore's newly opened deep-water channel yesterday after being stranded for a month. (Axios)

🍸 World's 50 Best just published their prestigious list of top bars for North America. Two D.C. spots made the cut: U Street's Service Bar is #22, and Allegory inside the Eaton Hotel downtown is #23.