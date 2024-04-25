Apr 25, 2024 - News

Around the Beltway: Foxtrot worker lawsuit

✒️ Former Foxtrot and Dom's Market workers have filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against the company after it abruptly shut down operations. They allege management failed to give employees the required notice or severance pay. (CBS)

🚨 Prince George's County might soon see youth curfew zones in commercial areas. The council recently passed a bill expediting curfew legislation after a large group of teens gathered around a brawl at National Harbor last weekend. (DC News Now)

✈️ Airlines must give cash refunds to passengers whose flights have been canceled or significantly delayed under a new federal rule issued yesterday. (Axios)

