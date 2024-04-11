Around the Beltway: Congress' fake speakeasy

,🖊️ Glenn Youngkin has vetoed more bills than any governor in modern Virginia history, nixing everything from a ban on assault weapons to legalized weed.

On the flip side, a flurry of state laws will go live this summer. ( Axios

❌ A proposal to create a Chevy Chase Historic District was dismissed by D.C. (for now). It's the latest neighborhood battle as the city attempts to diversify the area with affordable housing and a new civic center.

Supporters argue that a district would create a "powerful legal tool" to protect Chevy Chase's "small town in a big city" vibe and ensure redevelopment plans undergo strict review.

Opponents argue there's nothing all that historic about Chevy Chase. ( Washington Business Journal

🤫 What's up with The Hideaway, a rumored speakeasy opening in a centuries-old storage space inside the House Members Dining Room?