Around the Beltway: Congress' fake speakeasy
,🖊️ Glenn Youngkin has vetoed more bills than any governor in modern Virginia history, nixing everything from a ban on assault weapons to legalized weed.
- On the flip side, a flurry of state laws will go live this summer. (Axios)
❌ A proposal to create a Chevy Chase Historic District was dismissed by D.C. (for now). It's the latest neighborhood battle as the city attempts to diversify the area with affordable housing and a new civic center.
- Supporters argue that a district would create a "powerful legal tool" to protect Chevy Chase's "small town in a big city" vibe and ensure redevelopment plans undergo strict review.
- Opponents argue there's nothing all that historic about Chevy Chase. (Washington Business Journal)
🤫 What's up with The Hideaway, a rumored speakeasy opening in a centuries-old storage space inside the House Members Dining Room?
- Turns out it's just a mediocre takeout counter with overpriced "pro tem tots." Serious womp, womp. (X)
