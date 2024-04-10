Apr 10, 2024 - News

Around the Beltway: A new Trader Joe's

headshot
Illustration of the Hahn/Cock statue holding a cellphone.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

🔎 D.C. Public Library's HR director has resigned amid an ethics investigation into her additional jobs as a doula and HR manager at another company.

  • City officials say she didn't disclose these positions to supervisors and completed tasks while on the clock, which the employee, Lauren Graves, disputes. (The Washington Post)

😋 Grocery news: The long-awaited Potomac Yard Amazon Fresh store appears to be close to opening. Plus, it looks like Friendship Heights is getting a Trader Joe's. (Washington Business Journal, Urban Turf)

🎶 The 10th annual All Things Go music festival will be held September 28-29 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The lineup will be announced next week. (X)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios D.C. in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more