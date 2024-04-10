Around the Beltway: A new Trader Joe's

🔎 D.C. Public Library's HR director has resigned amid an ethics investigation into her additional jobs as a doula and HR manager at another company.

City officials say she didn't disclose these positions to supervisors and completed tasks while on the clock, which the employee, Lauren Graves, disputes. (The Washington Post)

😋 Grocery news: The long-awaited Potomac Yard Amazon Fresh store appears to be close to opening. Plus, it looks like Friendship Heights is getting a Trader Joe's. (Washington Business Journal, Urban Turf)

🎶 The 10th annual All Things Go music festival will be held September 28-29 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The lineup will be announced next week. (X)